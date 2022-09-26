KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee nonprofit has opened its first affordable housing facility to help mothers working toward recovery from addiction.

Susannah’s House is a nonprofit that helps mothers and young children get back on their feet. For eight years, they’ve only been able to offer out-patient care, but it’s always been a dream that the nonprofit could take the next step and help the mothers and young children in their care with affordable housing.

After years of effort, that dream is now a reality. In July, a groundbreaking event was held for the 8-unit, on-site housing complex to provide permanent, and supportive housing to moms in its program and their children.

On Sept. 26, the complex was dedicated and opened for use.

“We have jumped through all the hoops and all the hurdles. It’s not a very great piece of property to start with but all of the construction workers have done a wonderful job making this a beautiful home for mothers and children,” said Rebekah Fatzer, Susannah’s House’s executive director.

The complex is named after a young Rast Tennessee girl called “Maddie’s Dream.”

“Maddie was a little girl who gave me our very first gift for this house she gave me $6 and a piece of paper – her mom was in treatment at the time here. Maddie wanted us to build a house for moms and babies and that’s what we’ve done with her gift,” said Fatzer.

Maddie’s Dream was built through community donations and grant funding provided by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.