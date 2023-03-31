Retired Knoxville Police Officer JL Price leaves the police station on his last day after 50 years of service. (Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s longest-tenured police officer has retired.

Knoxville Police Department shared on social media that they said farewell to Officer JL Price on Friday. Price, who joined the force in 1973, has been an officer with Knoxville Police for 50 years.

During his time with the department, he served in numerous capabilities, including as an investigator in various units, the post said.

“Enjoy retirement, JL, and thank you for all of your contributions to our department and city.” Knoxville Police wrote.

According to the department, Price is also a proud U.S. Navy Veteran.

Retired Knoxville Police Officer JL Price leaves the police station on his last day after 50 years of service. (Knoxville Police Department)

Knoxville Police also shared a video of price leaving the police station on his last day. Officers and other staff members lined the sidewalk, applauding him for his years of hard work and dedication.