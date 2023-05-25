Mugshots of Marty Maurice Vaughn and Sara renee0Monique Horn are seen in this image.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into illegal drug activity in a Knoxville home culminated in the arrest of 2 people from Detroit, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say Marty “Diego” Maurice Vaughn, 28, and Sara Renee-Monique Horn, 26, both of Detroit, Michigan are accused of selling “large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs” out of a home in the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue.

Law enforcement said in a press release that “numerous drugs and guns” were seized at the home.

The arrests came late Wednesday, after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Vaughn that led to a chase in West Knoxville. During the chase, Vaughn’s vehicle struck other vehicles along Middlebrook Pike.

Horn was taken into custody at the home on Jersey Avenue. In the home, law enforcement found methamphetamine, ecstasy, numerous firearms, and cash.

Both suspects are charged with possession of schedule I for resale, two counts of possession of schedule II for Resale, one count of sale and delivery of schedule II, possession of a firearm During the commission of a dangerous felony, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vaughn will also face numerous charges in connection to his attempt to evade arrest, according to the TBI. In the arrest report, he may face 13 counts of aggravated assault from the incident.

Guns confiscated during arrest, search warrant. Courtesy of TBI

The investigation and arrests are part of the “313 Initiative,” a joint law enforcement initiative aimed at disrupting drug trafficking from Detroit, Michigan to East Tennessee.

The 2700 block of Jersey Avenue has been the scene of several incidents in recent years. In January 2021, a suspect wanted out of New York was arrested by US Marshals in the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue. Then in May 2021, an armed suspect was arrested following an “active disturbance.”

Agencies partnered in this investigation are the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF), Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.