KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into a “seemingly random” assault has led Knoxville Police to uncover several similar reports. Now, detectives are looking for any additional victims.

A woman was assaulted while walking her dog outside of The Palmer apartments on the night of May 12. KPD detectives identified the suspect as Zachary Nelson, 20. He was charged with assault and taken into custody on May 23.

Zachary Nelson (Photo via Knoxville Police)

While looking into this incident, detectives found that Nelson allegedly followed a different woman at The Palmer apartments for several days and made an unsolicited advance. The detectives have since obtained warrants charging him with stalking.

Over the course of the investigation, KPD learned of several additional instances of a man “reportedly exhibiting similar predatory behavior” including stalking and uninvited physical contact at several apartment complexes and public spaces around Knox County.

Investigators are now asking anyone with a similar experience who has not reported it to call KPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives at 865-215-7215.

Nelson is described as a 6’3″ white man with a skinny build, blue eyes and brown hair.