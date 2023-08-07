KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Makeya Maxwell and Alma Matias were best friends since they were kids. She is in disbelief over the murder of her friend.

Matias’ body was found off of South Northshore Drive a little over a week ago. Four people have been arrested in connection with her death, including Jason Young, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

“She’s going to be missed,” Maxwell said. “Not a day goes by where this is not going to affect us and people who care about us.”

“She’s a hardworking woman, she worked for everything she got,” Maxwell said. “She’s so independent and that’s what I respect her for, she’s so independent.”

Matias could light up a room with her smile and silly antics.

“When you first see her, the whole room light up a big smile on her face,” Maxwell said. “She has the best hugs, the best hugs in the world. Then, after the hug, she’ll do something funny.”

Maxwell in complete shock over her death and those police believe are responsible for it.

“What just happened to her, next for me is to not trust nobody,” Maxwell said. “You can’t trust nobody. We [grew] up with these people that did this to her. We [grew] up with them through school, all that, had a good bond. You would never know somebody you think [was] close to you would change on you.”

Maxwell remembering the good times with her friend.

“I love you so much, Alma, I love you so much,” she said. “If I could of done anything to save you, anything at all, I promise I would of. Our memories are in my heart forever.”‘