KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County may be getting a new ambulance provider after Mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended that the county discontinue the current contract in 2023.

The current ambulance provider is Rural/Metro of Tennessee, L.P. (AMR) has been the county’s ambulance provider since January 2013. Mayor Jacobs’ recommendation was sent in a letter to the County Commissioner on August 31.

Mayor Jacobs made the suggestion because of the changes in emergency medicine and emergency medical transportation in the years since the agreement began. Jacobs said he believes a new Request of Proposal being issued for the services is in the best interest of the county’s citizens and partners in health care.

The recommendation is to be considered at the September 19 meeting of the Knox County Commission. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building located at 400 West Main Street in Knoxville.

The agenda item, number 51, is listed simply as a consideration of the ordinance. If it were approved, the discontinuation would be covered under Section 803 of the agreement that the mayor says allows for “Termination for Convenience upon an affirmative vote by this body.”

The request for proposal would solicit bids from qualified emergency transportation services. No mention of prospective service providers was mentioned in the Mayor’s letter to the County Commissioner or in the County Commission Agenda.