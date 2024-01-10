KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the Advance Knox Growth Policy Plan committee behind the long-discussed land use plan met for the fourth time, community members were able to voice their concerns.

A comprehensive land use and transportation guide that would plot the course of sustainable growth in Knox County has been in the works for over two years.

Community concerns have centered around keeping Knox County’s rural feel in place despite a projected 70,000 people set to move to the area over the next 20 years. Committee members feel this does just that.

“This plan does that by allowing for more types of places in certain areas where infrastructure’s available,” Senior Director of Engineering at Public Works Jim Snowden said. “But also preserves that rural character so the county can remain a place where people want to come and live.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposed an amendment to reduce the area of farmland designated for development from 17.5 to 14.5 square miles.

The amendment passed by a vote of 10 to two. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs feels this will only benefit the county moving forward by providing responsible expansion.

“We’re actually limiting the density in the rural parts of the county,” Mayor Jacobs said. “While trying to funnel the development into the places where we can accommodate it with infrastructure and we are trying to grow from the inside out.”

Knoxville native Greg Haynes, who recently moved back to the Corryton area six months ago, was pleased with how the session turned out.

“They were willing to listen to people,” Haynes said. “For the most part, it was very cordial and so my impression is that they really want what’s best for the community.”

Haynes realizes that obstacles lay ahead, but is encouraged with where the area is heading.

“A lot of people are moving to Knoxville and so it’s a challenge,” Haynes said. “I think they’re doing their best to handle it.”

Jacobs also acknowledged those obstacles as the plan now moves towards the next step.

“There’s still a long way to go,” Jacobs said. “It still has to go through county commission, then the city of Knoxville, then the town of Farragut, but I am glad that we got over this first hurdle.”