KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With many custodian positions across the district unfilled, Knox County Schools may hire a third-party cleaning service to help fill in the gaps.

According to a district spokesperson, more than 80 custodial positions across the district remain unfilled and 16 schools are at less than 61% of custodial staff needed to operate properly.

“The district is considering a temporary solution that would leverage a supplemental service provider to help support our existing custodial staff,” KCS Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk said at a board of education meeting on Monday.

A vote by the board scheduled for Dec. 7 on a resolution to hire a third-party service was delayed, “to potentially expand the use of this supplemental service to more schools,” a KCS spokesperson said.

The meeting agenda showed that the contract would run from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2023, at a cost of $211,690.53 per month.

“We do have that balancing of trying to keep things clean and we think this could be a short-term patch to keep schools clean to the level that we want,” Rysewyk said. “To be clear, our custodians are part of our KCS family. They mean a lot to us and we’re going to continue to try and include them in future raises as we move forward.”

District officials recently had to implement pest control measures at Hardin Valley Elementary School. Photos shared by a viewer with WATE showed a dead mouse on the floor of the school and damaged cabinetry.

The Board of Education will reconvene next month for an executive session on Jan. 9 and a regular session on Jan. 12. Knox County Schools includes 90 different schools which serve nearly 60,000 students.