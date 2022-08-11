KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Helping Mamas has a new van thanks to a grant from Amerigroup and an anonymous donor.

One in three families experiencing diaper insecurity and Helping Mamas hopes this van will help provide supplies to close the gap on diaper needs in East Tennessee. This is the first vehicle bought by the group.

“The new van will make a huge difference in our community as we strive to take essential baby items and period products directly to those who need them most. This is a big step forward in the growth of Helping Mamas Knoxville,” said Tess Frear, executive director.

Helping Mamas Knoxville works with over 58 partner organizations to provide diapers, baby supplies and period products to families in need. The organization hopes to help families from making difficult choices, including choosing between diapers and food. This new van will allow staff and volunteers to distribute more diapers in rural areas of East Tennessee.

In addition, the van will help Helping Mamas expand their mobile distribution program by distributing critical basic need items directly into the community.