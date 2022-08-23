KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An apartment in West Knox County is damaged after a fire on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported, but a dog was successfully rescued.

Knoxville Fire Department was called to Copper Point Apartment Homes, 401 South Gallaher View Road, after reports of smoke coming from a complex on Aug. 23 around 3:34 p.m.

The resident returned home when she saw the fire and pulled the fire alarm, which alerted the other residents in the building, according to KFD.

KFD reported that two apartments were damaged. One sustained moderate smoke, water and fire damage. An apartment below sustained minor water damage.

Three people and two animals were from the apartment where the fire started. There were no reports of injuries. One dog was rescued by the KFD.

It is the second fire at an apartment complex this month. An Aug. 16 fire at a different West Knox County complex displaced 15 families.