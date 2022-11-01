KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and two people are in custody following a standoff at a store Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell community, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

SWAT team personnel and negotiators were at the Dollar General on E. Raccoon Valley Drive in Heiskell, KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said. The incident at 2:32 p.m. began when an officer spotted someone driving 80 mph near the Walmart on Clinton Highway and tried to stop them. Spangler said this led to a chase when two of the three people in the car were taken into custody.

The third suspect tried to get away. They reportedly attempted to hop into a dump truck, then got into the Dollar General. The store’s manager barricaded themself and an employee inside the store’s office. Spangler said in total the standoff lasted between 20 and 30 minutes.

Spangler said the suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. KSCO is waiting to notify their family before releasing their identity.

He added that the suspect fired at an officer and an officer fired at the suspect. It is not known at this time if the officer’s shot hit the suspect, but Spangler believes based on the location of the wound the officer’s shot did not hit the suspect.

The identity of two people in custody has not yet been released. Spangler said they will likely be charged with evading arrest.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.