KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people who were arrested in connection to a string of Knox County vehicle burglaries and a third person have been charged with stealing a pickup truck and setting it on fire.

A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson announced Tuesday that Zachary Jordan, 23, William Brewster, 22, and Dalton Davis, 22, have been charged in connection to a Ford F-150 was stolen from a residence in Fountain City and later intentionally set on fire.

Davis was charged with arson, burning personal property, tampering with evidence, theft of property between $60k-$250k, and aggravated burglary.

Brewster and Jordan were charged with burning personal property, theft of property, and tampering with evidence. All three have been arrested and are currently in custody.

Jordan and Brewer were arrested last week in connection to nearly 20 Knox County vehicle break-ins, including three law enforcement vehicles.

The arson was investigated by the Knoxville Fire Department Investigations Unit, Knoxville Police Department Auto Theft Unit, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit.