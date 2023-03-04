KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Capturing Knoxville on canvas! Artists from around the country are coming to Knoxville to participate in the 2023 Artists on Location.

This annual art show and sale is put on by The Guild of the Knoxville Museum of Art. From April 16-21, artists will be painting outdoors in the Knoxville area. Each artist was selected through a rigorous juried process and The Guild said they have a record number of applicants this year.

The public is welcome to come and watch the artists as they work to capture a variety of subject matter, from urban street scenes to pastoral garden settings. The artist’s locations will be on the KMA website, knoxart.org, prior to the event and will be followed on the KMA Guild’s Instagram page @artistsonlocation.

The artists chosen for 2023 are Jill Banks, Thomas Bradshaw, Donna Brumbergs, Lisa Burger Lentz, Keith Burgess, Brenda Coldwell, Pete Dougherty, Vlad Duchev, John Eiseman, Kathleen G. Farthing, Robert Felker, Tiffany Foss, Brigitte Hubbard, Suzanne Jack, Jaqueline Jones, Julia Kamenskikh, Christopher Leeper, Rachael McCampbell, Jeffery Markowsky, Laura Martinez-Bianco, Kathie Odom, Victoria Pearmain, Craig Reynolds, Robin Roberts, Todd Saal, Marjorie Shanks, Jeff Steiner and Jing Zhao.

On April 22, the paintings created will be on display and available for sale at the Knoxville Museum of Art. The sale will run from 5:30-9 p.m. The sale proceeds will benefit both the artists and the Knoxville Museum of Art.

This year’s featured artist and judge is Don Demers. According to the guild, he is a fellow of the American Society of Marine Artists, an elected member of the Guild of Boston Artists, an elected member of the California Art Club and a signature member of Plein Air Painters of America. The Museum of American Illustration’s national competition has honored his illustrations four times.

An umbrella offers shade as Don Demers, an artist from Boothbay, Maine, gives pointers on perspective to student Tei Tober of Charleston, S.C., while teaching a workshop on seascape painting, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Spruce Head, Maine. Everyone from artists to beachgoers will enjoy sunny skies and low humidity on the Maine coast through Friday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Demers will choose the first, second and third paintings as well as two honorable mentions. Up to $3,000 in prize money will be distributed to the winners.