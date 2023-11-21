KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The trial of three teens charged with the attempted murder of two Knoxville students concluded on Tuesday with different outcomes for each defendant.

Johnkelian “John John” Mathis, 17, and an unidentified female were driving away from Austin-East Magnet High School in January 2021 when they were shot at from another vehicle and forced to take shelter in a convenience store bathroom. Rashan Jordan, Ahmad Gatlin, and Deondre Davis faced charges of first-degree attempted murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and aggravated assault in the case.

A Knox County jury reached a conclusion after entering deliberations on Monday. Gatlin was found guilty on all counts. Jordan was found not guilty on all counts. A verdict could not be reached for Davis.

All three were under the age of 18 at the time of the shooting and have since been transferred from juvenile court to face trial as adults. Jordan and Davis are serving life sentences for the murder of Stanley Freeman Jr., another Austin-East student who was shot and killed in 2021.

Jordan is now 17 years old. Davis and Gatlin are now 19 years old.

Mathis was shot and killed in August 2021, nearly seven months after the January shooting. The case remains unsolved.