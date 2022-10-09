KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms.

KFD responded to calls of smoke coming from the roof of someone’s home on the 700 block of Washburn Road. After further investigation, firefighters determined the attic was on fire.

Courtesy of Knoxville Fire Department

The residents in the home were alerted by heat and what was described as ‘popping sounds.’ According to KFD, the male resident opened the attic ladder and saw the fire.

KFD said they quickly entered the attic space and extinguished the fire after 15 minutes.

There were reports of two adults and one child living in the home. The American Red Cross assisted the residents.

The home suffered heavy fire damage in the attic space and moderate water and smoke damage. No injuries have been reported.