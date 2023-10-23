KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Your last chance to enjoy Back Yard Burgers in Knoxville is fast approaching with the last location in the city set to close after 35 years.

Back Yard Burgers of Knoxville announced Monday that managing partners David and Natalie Broyles will retire. Located at 10008 Kingston Pike, the final day of operation is set for Friday, October 27.

The restaurant will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of this week.

According to the company’s website, the two remaining Back Yard Burgers location in Tennessee can be found in the Memphis area.

The chain first opened their doors in 1987 and is now headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The Broyles family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the loyal customers, employees, and friends who have made this journey unforgettable.” Back Yard Burgers of Knoxville

Back Yard Burgers filed for Chapter 11 in bankruptcy in July. According to Restaurant Business, the chain once boasted as many as 200 locations across the Southeast and Midwest.