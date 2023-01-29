KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Academy of Medical Alliance (KAMA) held its annual Doc Rock fundraiser Saturday night.

Doc Rock is a “battle of the bands” style fundraiser, and each band consists of at least one physician. Each band chooses a health-related charity to support, and the proceeds are awarded to the charities based on the number of votes for each band.

Annie Kolarik is a physician at Cherokee Health Systems and is also a singer in one of the bands that participated called Dr. Zoster and the Pox.

“We are supporting Metro Drug Coalition tonight, which is a fantastic organization that helps support the recovery of folks with substance issues here in the Knoxville area,” Kolarik said.

Five of the seven members of Dr. Zoster and the Pox are physicians, and the band formed when they were in residency together.

“We spend most of our days seeing patients in our clinics and taking care of folks here in Knoxville. I think some of the other bands have a little bit of different mixes within them, but for us, this is kind of a once-a-year opportunity,” Kolarik said.

Donna Brunson is this year’s KAMA president and said Doc Rock has come a long way since it started in 2006.

“It’s morphed and changed and grown over the years and we’re really excited to be back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID,” Brunson said.

KAMA is a non-profit group made up of physicians’ spouses and started in 1928. Brunson said they hope to add more fundraisers in the future.

“It’s a great way to get our physicians involved and to show the community that they not only do good for the community at the hospital, but they’re also just a fun group of guys and girls,” Brunson said.