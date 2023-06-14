KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A black bear sighting is all the talk in West Knoxville and people in the area couldn’t believe their eyes.

In the past several weeks alone there have been nearly a dozen bear sightings throughout East Tennessee. West Knoxville is now on the map for these sightings as the bear continues its hunt for food, hitting bird feeders along its route.

While bear sightings are common in East Tennessee, West Knoxville residents aren’t as accustomed to these sightings.

“I saw the bird feeder down and kinda thought that’s weird,” Kingston Woods resident Laura Lutz said. “In the back of my mind, I had heard about the bear at Trader Joe’s. My husband and I came out and looked at it and he immediately pulled up the Ring camera and there was the bear just hovering around the bird feeder.”

Bear in Creel’s yard in West Knoxville (Photo via Jerry Creel)

Broken bird feeder left behind after bear eats from it (WATE)

Bear ran into woods (WATE)

Bear sighting in West Knoxville (Photo via Laura Lutz)

Knowing that there is a bear on the loose in the area is something that neighbors will have to get used to for the time being. While the TWRA is keeping track of where the bear roams, agents want it to make its own way out of the area with as little human contact as possible.

“It makes you think, maybe I’ll look before I walk out any door in the house,” Lutz said. “The doors are going to be locked, cause I have heard they can open a car door. It makes you a little apprehensive.”

According to the TWRA, bears are finally coming out of hibernation and looking for anything they can get their paws on for food, mainly going for nuts and berries.

The Lutz’s proximity to West Town Mall is what surprises them the most about this most recent sighting.

“We do have woods. We are very close to West Town Mall but there are woods. We’ve seen deer, fox and coyotes,” Lutz said. “I just never thought that we’d see a bear. That makes me a little unnerved.”

Members of the Kingston Woods neighborhood have affectionately named this bear “Fuzzy”. We were also told some workers at the nearby Trader Joe’s spotted Fuzzy this morning.

In addition to those West Knoxville sightings, a bear was spotted walking around Sutherland Ave. and Hollywood Rd. just before 1:00 p.m.

The TWRA says, if you encounter a bear, don’t feed it and don’t talk to it. If you see a black bear you can try to scare it away by making loud noises. They also warn to not run from the bear because it will chase you.

More information on the do’s and dont’s of encountering a Black bear can be found by clicking here.