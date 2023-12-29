SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The hallways won’t be the same when Sumner County students and staff at one middle school return back to class; a beloved sixth grade teacher was killed in a car crash over the holidays.

Jeanette Gutzman was visiting family in Knoxville over the holiday break when she died. The crash report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shows it was a single-car accident. Based on the report, Gutzman was driving around a curve when she lost control and went into a ditch. She was badly hurt in the crash and flown to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Gutzman was an English Language Arts (ELA) teacher at T.W. Hunter Middle School for over 25 years.

“I don’t know T.W. Hunter Middle School without Jeanette,” former school principal Eric Bowman said. “Jeanette was an unbelievable friend and mentor to every single person that walked in the door. She had all of these little funny quotes that she would say and one of them was that this was ‘the Disney World of middle schools.’ She loved to brag about anything related to Hunter Middle School — any of our accolades with arts or academics or athletics — and she wanted to make sure that any new person that came into the building knew how special of a place this was. It was like she was kind of the guardian of such a special place, and she wanted everybody that came to know just how special it was and to be a part of that.”

From the hallway to the classroom, Gutzman shared a love that resonated beyond school walls.

“Everybody just knew that Ms. Gutzman was on their side and that she was always there for them and they could go to her for anything, and that was special about Ms. Gutzman,” Shannon White explained, saying the two had been on the sixth grade hallway together from the beginning.

Signs in Gutzman’s classroom serve as a glimpse into the messages she not only preached but lived, like one that reads, “Leave a little sparkle wherever you go.”

“She would not be anywhere without lighting up the room; she was the life of the party. She always had a smile, and her kids felt that. They always felt welcome in here,” White said.

It was a welcome White felt from the moment she stepped foot through school doors.

“Being with somebody for over 25 years, they are more than a coworker or a co-teacher; they are family and that’s what she was. She was family,” White told News 2, fighting back tears as she stepped into Gutzman’s classroom for the first time since her death, tightly gripping a roll of contact paper that the two teachers shared.

White said they made a pact decades ago that when the roll was gone, they would walk out the school doors together, knowing their work as teachers was fulfilled.

“But I’m not done yet. I’m going to have to carry on the roll without her, and that’s going to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life is to do this without her, but I’m going to do my best,” said White.

Gutzman had a unique teaching style, building trusting relationships with students like Noah Worsley.

“I don’t think anyone can fill her spot and do the stuff that she did, teach the way she did,” Worsley explained.

It’s a difficult reality that tomorrow’s future won’t get the chance to learn from one of the school’s best.

“It’s going to be very hard to replace her, and I really don’t know how I’m going to do every day without her, but somebody told me the other day, ‘You’re going to have to step up and be someone’s Ms. Gutzman,’ and that’s my goal is to be as much of an impact on these kids that she was and just carry that torch on for her,” said White.

Gutzman was a mother of three and a “Grammy” of six, with another grandchild on the way.

As funeral arrangements are being finalized, her colleagues are working on a way to memorialize her legacy at the school for years to come.