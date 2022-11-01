KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide that happened on Ben Hur Rd.

29-year-old Jamaica Greenlee and 48-year-old Robert Andrade were killed back in August 2020.

The suspect in this case Eli Mostella goes to trial next week.

Neise North is the mother of Jamaica Greenlee.

“She loved her kids unconditionally,” North said.

Greenlee was a mother of five.

Today, Greenlee’s mother is grieving the loss of her daughter.

North said, “she was the life of the party. She was my firstborn, my best friend.”

Back in 2020 North got a knock at her door after she spent the day before with her daughter.

“About 7 o’clock in the morning somebody was at my door,” North explained. “They weren’t thinking it was her who got shot. They thought it was somebody else.”

Then she got a call no mother wants to get.

“My mama called me and said, Neise, Jamaica’s in this building and they won’t let me in,” North said through tears.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on a Sunday morning around the 600 Block of Ben Hur Avenue near Selma Avenue.

Neise said that day still haunts her,

“It was one of the hardest days in my life. I won’t get my baby back, and it’s not fare to her kids, and I want justice.”

Greenlee’s family remembers her by wearing her favorite color which was purple, and a purple Ribbon Hangs at the door of the place she was killed.

North said, “she deserves justice, her kids deserve justice, and I’m going to fight to get what I want.”

Neise adds that she’s speaking out against gun violence in her community, for her daughter, and for other families like hers.

“If we don’t stand up and say something for our community, who’s going to do it?”

Back in October 2020, we reported that Knoxville Police arrested and charged two suspects.

One was a minor at the time. He was not identified due to him being a juvenile.

The other suspect was 20-year-old Eli Mostella.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

As we mentioned, Mostella will go to trial for this case next week.