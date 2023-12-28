KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A black bear was taken on a trip to the Waste Connections on Prosser Road in Knoxville after getting into a dumpster.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a black bear got into the commercial dumpster on Tuesday. The dumpster was then delivered by truck to Waste Connections on Prosser Road. Once in the Waste Connection, it climbed into the rafters.

A TWRA wildlife officer was able to catch it and the bear was relocated to a wildlife management area.

The TWRA said the bear was a young male weighing about 125 lbs. and in good health.

The TWRA says, if you encounter a bear, don’t feed it and don’t talk to it. If you see a black bear you can try to scare it away by making loud noises. They also warn people to not run from the bear because it will chase them. More information on the do’s and dont’s of encountering a Black bear can be found by clicking here.

The TWRA shared earlier this year that more bear sightings were occurring in more populated areas. Janelle Musser, a Black Bear Support Biologist with the TWRA, told WATE in June that the bear population is continuing to grow and so is the amount of people coming to our area.