KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people suspected of stealing an exotic snake from a Knoxville pet store have slithered away from authorities, and investigators are asking for help to locate them.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a Colombian Red Tail Boa Constrictor was stolen from Pet Supply Plus on Mountain Grove Drive.

According to a release, a man and a woman entered the store on June 23 around 11 a.m. The male suspect was seen on security footage removing the snake from its enclosure and placing it in his pocket before leaving the store.

Two people suspected of stealing a boa constrictor from Pet Supply Plus in Knoxville, Tennessee June 23, 2023. Photo: East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

Man suspected of stealing a boa constrictor from Pet Supply Plus in Knoxville, Tennessee June 23, 2023. Photo: East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Physical descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.