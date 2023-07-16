KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after two people were found inside a building on Knoxville College campus on Sunday morning.

This comes after the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at one of the dorms at Knoxville College. The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

As crews worked on the fire for the dormitory, the Knoxville Police Department responded to the scene to investigate after receiving a report about two people found in a separate building.

Officers found the bodies of a man and woman in the separate building.

“Foul play is not suspected at this time,” the Knoxville Police Department tweeted.

Both were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.