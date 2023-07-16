KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Knoxville river on Saturday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police said the body was discovered by a passerby around 6:20 p.m.

The Knoxville Fire Department assisted in recovering the body from the waterway.

Detectives are investigating the death of the person. It is unknown the identity of the person.