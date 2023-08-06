KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body has been found in West Knox County on Saturday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Walker Springs Road around 4:30 p.m. An unidentified person was found dead in a wooded area on the property. However, KCSO believes believes there were “no apparent signs of foul play.”

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center will conduct its medico-legal investigation to determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death.

The Major Crimes Unit for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation.