KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A person has been found dead off of a road in Knox County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO responded to the 11200 block of South Northshore Drive after a jogger discovered the body.

The body has been confirmed to be an unidentified female. She was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy.

“The investigation is in the preliminary stages,” KCSO said.

KCSO is asking anyone who might have information to contact Major Crimes Detectives at 865-215-2243 or email crimetips@knoxsheriff.org.