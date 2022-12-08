KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Despite the rain, things still looked bright Thursday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley in Knoxville.

“It is a safe place,” YouthForce Assistant Director Xavier Bridges said. “It is a very cool and safe place for kids. It’s a safe place to come as kids but it’s also a safe place to work.”

Bridges is a product of the Boys & Girls Club and knows just how crucial club programs can be.

“The Boys and Girls Club is where I sort of learned to play. It’s definitely where I learned to respect people, taught me how to interact with people who like different than me who enjoy different things that I do,” he said.

Bridges is also enjoying, a brand-new minivan given to the nonprofit from Bridgestone to transport kids in the YouthForce program.

“It’s a smaller passenger van so it works out better for those small opportunities for a student or a high school student or members that are able to get an interview at Old Navy (for example) which isn’t quite necessarily right across the street from their house,” Bridges said. “We can use a van to take them there, get them there, make sure they at least have the opportunity to get the job.”

“We partnered with BGCA (Boys & Girls Club of America) to be part of the Driving Great Futures program which provides them this reliable transportation. Three hundred applications for grants were made in the whole country this year and Knoxville was lucky enough to grab one of those twelve that actually got awarded,” Michael Graham, area manager of Bridgestone East Tennessee.

Many East Tennessee nonprofits like the Boys & Girls Club are in need this holiday season and making a charitable contribution could lower anyone’s income tax expense. The IRS says a taxpayer can deduct up to 50 percent of their adjusted income when they make donations to a qualified organization, but “20 percent and 30 percent limitations apply in some cases.”

“Everybody is a little stretched this time of the year,” Graham said. “With everything that’s been going on for the last couple of years, with the economy and whatnot, but I feel like the contributions that we are able to make help us get involved with community and be part of that rebuilding process or part of the stabilization of community in of itself.”

Bridges added the van drives great and the Boys & Girls Club is very thankful.