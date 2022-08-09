KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley received a $30,000 investment to support their STEM enrichment programs.

STEM learning is designed to prepare students for careers involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics. According to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Outcomes survey, the students in clubs show a greater interest in pursuing STEM careers than their peers nationally (52% vs. 27%).

This funding from US Cellular will allow the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley to buy technology, give their staff STEM training, take students on a STEM-related field trip and hold a family STEM night event.

“We’ve heard from parents and students that they think STEM is good for their future careers, but 48% of students and 41% of parents don’t know enough about the opportunities a STEM education would afford, ” said Thomas White, director of sales for US Cellular in East Tennessee. “Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley provides this critical access so that we can build a future of bright and enthusiastic tech leaders.”

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, we emphasize academic success and preparing our members for their future,” said Bart McFadden, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. “One of the most effective ways to accomplish that is strong STEM programming. With the support of US Cellular, we can provide activities and experiences for our members in STEM-related fields. Hence, our members are performing very well in STEM classes in school and are exposed to future careers that are in demand in today’s world.”

2022- Kids learn about cellular network equipment with UScellular at BGCTNV (Photo via UScellular)

2020 – Students enjoy the club’s new maker space, made possible by UScellular (Photo via UScellular)

2019 – Students win tech prizes at a STEM career day hosted by UScellular and BCGTNV (Photo via UScellular)

in 2021, US Cellular donated another $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley as a part of the company’s goal to help prepare more students to explore future careers and opportunities in STEM.

This year US Cellular also gave multiple wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, Women Are Dreamers Too and YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley. The hotspots allow organizations to boost connectivity onsite and loan the devices to students and their families for reliable access at home.