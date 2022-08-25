KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.

The 16-time Grammy Award nominee was set to perform Wednesday, September 14 as part of the 102nd edition of the Tennessee Valley Fair. Organizers attributed the cancellation to unforeseen circumstances.

A press release said to stay tuned for an upcoming announcement on another artist who will perform as part of the concert series.

Fans who have purchased tickets with cash or check will be able to receive a refund by visiting the Tennessee Valley Fair Office at 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue or by calling the 865-215-1471. Those who purchased tickets with a credit card will receive an automatic refund on the card used to the purchase within 30 business days.

The only authorized ticket providers for the event are Tennessee Valley Fair Ticket Office and tnvalleyfair.org, so anyone who purchased tickets through third parties should contact the seller for information about ticket refunds.

The Tennessee Valley Fair will take place Sept. 9-18 at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center in Knoxville.

Concerts will be held eight of the ten nights, beginning Sept. 10 with a free show by the Tennessee Valley Fair Fiddlers’ Convention. Performers include Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett, country singer Clint Black and former Poison frontman Bret Michaels.