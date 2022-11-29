KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is dedicated to encouraging people to do good throughout their community. Each year, nonprofits, small businesses, corporations, schools, and faith-based organizations all over the world celebrate the global day of giving.

In Knoxville, Bridge Refugee Services is helping those who are relocating and restarting their lives here in East Tennessee.

“We are East Tennessee’s only refugee and international resettlement agency,” said Noah McBrayer Jones with Bridge Refugee Services, Inc. “We’ve been around since 1982.”

Coming to the United States from a different country can be overwhelming.

“It’s a pretty big transition in many cases. A lot of our clients who are true refugees have been going through the process from two up to ten years, and it takes quite a bit of effort to have the UNHCR designate you a refugee,” Jones stated.

For some, it takes years, even decades, to gain access to the United States but for others, it can be a quick transition.

“Our other clients who are out humanitarian paroles and asylums’ have had very fast departures from their home countries and that happens with the Afghan population that we serve and the Ukrainian crisis that’s happening right now,” explained Jones.

Those with Bridge expect to serve around 70 refugees and humanitarian parolees this year. Right now, they’re serving almost 640.

“378 are new Ukrainian clients and those have come in through the Uniting for Ukraine program,” said Jones.

Bridge is making sure they are able to establish a new life and give them tools for success here in East Tennessee.

“We are looking to do, pretty much first and foremost, housing, employment, and cultural orientation,” said Jones.

They’re helping to serve those who are coming from across the world to their new home here in Knoxville. Bridge participates in United Way of Greater Knoxville’s Big Give Program. You can donate to Bridge Refugee Services here.

If giving online just isn’t your thing, Hi-Wire Brewing here in Knoxville is having a give-back night. Tuesday, every dollar from each pint will be donated back to Bridge.