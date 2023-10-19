KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a brief standoff at an apartment complex off of Cedar Bluff Road on Thursday.

The KCSO Family Crimes Unit responded to the GoldElm apartment complex around 5 p.m. after being contacted by Adult Protective Services about a possible neglected adult. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said a 92-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with severe medical issues.

According to a sheriff’s office release, the woman’s live-in son refused to cooperate with responding deputies and barricaded himself in the apartment. A SWAT team and Negotiations Unit then responded to the residence.

The subject surrendered with no further incident around 6 p.m. and was transported for evaluation.

An investigation remains ongoing, the sheriff’s office spokesperson said.