FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Burlington Stores Inc. has relocated its previous store in Knoxville from 297 S. Seven Oaks Drive to a new location at 11449 Parkside Drive in Turkey Creek.

Burlington Stores is a nationwide retailer that offers discounted products from popular brands for the whole family and home. The store is expanding its presence and providing bargains on various items such as clothing, footwear, baby essentials, home decor, pet care, and toys.

To celebrate the grand opening of their new store and contribute to education, Burlington has partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org to donate $5,000 to Pond Gap Elementary, a local high-need school.

Store manager Chris Arnold said the money will go towards the teachers’ school supplies. Arnold says he and his team are “really excited to be in the Farragut community.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday and Saturday, November 17th and 18th, the first 100 customers aged 18 and up will receive a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase. On Sunday, November 19th, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella while supplies last, with no purchase necessary.

Burlington is also hosting its Burlington Coat Event with Delivering Good, a national nonprofit organization. Customers who purchase a coat in-store until Thanksgiving Weekend will receive a 10% discount on their entire purchase, redeemable at any Burlington location from December 1st to December 15th. Burlington will also match the first 50,000 coats purchased, helping local communities keep warm this winter.

The Knoxville relocation will create around 65 new full-time and part-time positions throughout the store. Those interested in employment can visit BurlingtonStores.jobs.