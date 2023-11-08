KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — City and county agencies announced on Wednesday that a burn ban was in effect for Knox County.

“Due to an Elevated Fire Risk, open burning is banned today in Knox County,” the Knoxville Fire Department stated in a social media post. “This includes the City of Knoxville open burning, including recreational or ceremonial fires, charcoal/gas grills, and portable outdoor fireplaces.”

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, winds will be breezy at times on Wednesday and expected to increase later in the afternoon. Because of this, there is an elevated fire danger risk across the area.

Rural Metro Fire-Knox County also posted to its social media Wednesday morning, stating the gusty winds and low relative humidity were factors in the burn ban in Knox County.

Burn bans across the East Tennessee region began cropping up over the weekend as wildfires began amid low humidity and windy conditions.

Also on Wednesday morning, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency shared that the area had been upgraded to a “Very High Fire Danger” due to the ongoing drought status and incoming breezy conditions.