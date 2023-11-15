KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with Rural Metro were able to snuff out a fire started inside a burn barrel during a burn ban before it spread too far Wednesday afternoon, according to a social media post by the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the reported out-of-control wildland fire in the 8000 block of Ridgeview Road in the Gibbs community around 12:45 p.m. Crews found an approximately 2-acre field on fire and spreading into thick woods, Rural Metro said.

“Crews were able to keep the fire from impacting nearby homes but once it reached the fuel load in the woods, containing it could not be done without dozers from TN Division of Forestry,” Rural Metro said.

Volunteer Fire Departments from Blaine and Luttrell also helped by providing water haulers.

According to Rural Metro, the fire was 100 percent contained as of 3 p.m., but there was still quite a bit of smoke and some fire sports burning within the fire lines. As many areas of East Tennessee are battling wildfires during dry conditions, this fire may have been completely avoidable.

“This fire was caused by someone burning in a burn barrel. No open burning means NO Open burning,” Rural Metro wrote.

According to Rural Metro, those caught burning in Knox County during a burn ban can be fined by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier in the day, Rural Metro shared that a burn ban was in effect for Knox County because of the elevated fire risk. In addition, from October 15 to May 15, burn permits are required from the Tennessee Division of Forestry for anyone starting an open air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland.