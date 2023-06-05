KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The family of two people badly burned in a boat fire and explosion on Saturday are asking for community support during the recovery process.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a boat explosion and fire at Concord Marina at Fort Loudoun Lake on Saturday Night. Four people on the boat were injured, three of them with serious burns.

Patrick Ford and his wife, Katie, were among those seriously injured.

“He got blown out of the boat onto the dock,” said Timothy Ford, Patrick’s father. “He tried to put himself out and kept rolling back into the fire and reigniting himself.”

Patrick Ford, his wife Katie, and another person were taken to the hospital before being airlifted to Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville.

“We are concerned with pneumonia that could set in. It’s very meticulous visiting him you have to gown up, glove up,” said Debra Ford, Patrick’s mother. “We are very cautious with who goes, but everyday he’s getting a little better”

The Fords said their son has a long road ahead of him. “Prayer number one, even if they don’t know us,” Debra said. “I believe in the power of prayer and anything helps.”

(Rural Metro Fire) (Rural Metro Fire)

The TWRA believes that a fuel leak is reason for the explosion, however they haven’t determined the source of the spark. The incident remains under investigation.

Rural Metro said the fire caused minor damage to the marina.