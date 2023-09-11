KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville veteran and his family were given free repairs to honor him for his service in the U.S. military.

Mr. Handyman along with Lowes Pro of Knoxville, Window Genie of Knoxville, SunSetters of Knoxville, Junk Bee Gone, SubSouth, and East Tennessee Portables donated over 580 hours of repair and maintenance services on September 9 for the 2023 National Day of Service.

They helped disabled military veteran Joseph Gaulton and his wife Kristie with various repairs and maintenance tasks around their home. This service project is part of a national effort by Mr. Handyman to reach out to charities, organizations, and individuals in need of home repair services.

Gaulton served in the Air Force from 1987 to 1991. He was stationed in Germany and then deployed to Kuwait for Desert Storm. In 1993, he joined the Army. He was stationed in Korea and in Hawaii where he was paralyzed waist down during a training exercise in 2006. He and Kristie now live in West Knoxville.

The business owners and volunteers performed a variety of repairs to allow Gaulton more mobility and safety in and around their home. The repairs included installing handrails, repairing the deck, painting the foundation, cleaning the gutters, power washing the house, repairing the awning, repairing bedrooms inside and installing an outside walkway.

“I really appreciate them coming out, it means a lot. I get to move around my backyard a lot more with my powerchair. I get to go down my ramp. I get to go in the yard more and it’s easier for me in the house. I get to go out and have more fun and play with my granddaughter,” said Gaulton.

Volunteers making repairs for a Knoxville veteran (WATE)

“We are honored to be serving Joe & Kristie as part of Mr. Handyman’s National Day of Service campaign,” said Penny Ellison, owner of Mr. Handyman of Knoxville. “We are excited to be part of a national campaign that allows us to give back to our community. “As a wife of a veteran who passed a few years ago, it is a great honor to be able to assist a veteran and his family.”

Sept.11 National Day of Service and Remembrance is a day of service aimed at honoring the victims, survivors, and those who served in response to the 9/11 attacks. Mr. Handyman has been rallying around this cause for the past 14 years and has donated over 7,000 hours of labor to groups in need.

“This campaign allows our franchise owners to band together and give back to the local communities that they serve every day. As we honor the lives and memories of 9/11 heroes, it is important to actively be part of these communities and step up where we are needed,” said Mr. Handyman President Jeff Palla. “Now more than ever, we’re focusing on bringing communities and groups of people together for a positive cause. I’m proud to attend this event and support our franchise owners in their communities.”