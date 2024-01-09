KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An area of downtown Knoxville may soon be renamed as local businessman Scott West continues to pursue the development of a new entertainment and retail district.

The Knoxville Public Property Naming Committee on Monday approved a petition to rename the site adjacent to the former music venue The International on Blackstock Avenue to the “Asylum Avenue District.”

It would pay homage to what Western Avenue was originally called when it led to a state asylum. A small section of the original road still remains near The International.

The proposal will now go on to the city council for approval.

The once-popular venue has sat vacant for five years. West purchased the old building last summer and has been working to reopen the venue as ‘Asylum 801,’ a rogue-science-themed dance and night club.

His vision for the site is to make the vacant property into an arts and entertainment district called “LunaVerse Knoxville” that would link The Fort with downtown Knoxville. His long-term ambition includes the creation of an on-site monument called the “Moonsphere”, a sister monument to Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere, before the 50th anniversary of the World’s Fair in 2032.

West and his wife Bernadette own several downtown Knoxville businesses including Preservation Pub, Scruffy City Hall, and Tommy Trents.