HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in North Knox County injured two people on Norris Freeway Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire reported a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma center with what officials described as life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, who was the sole occupant, was taken to the emergency.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

“Always be aware and on the lookout for our friends on motorcycles,” Rural Fire Metro said on a Facebook post. “Sometimes difficult to see but they have the same rights on the roads as automobiles, so be careful out there.”

Editor’s Note: We will update the story as we gather more information on the incident.