KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are on the scene of a “serious” crash in Knox County where they were working to extricate one person. The person has been freed.

Rural Metro Fire is working on a crash on Rutledge Pike near Mine Road. According to Rural Metro, the person who was trapped has been freed and taken to the trauma center.

It is unknown of how many people were involved, their identities, and the cause of the crash.

Rural Metro Fire is asking the public to use caution when traveling on Rutledge Pike.