Car crashes into restaurant at 200 W. Woodland Avenue in Knoxville on March 30, 2023. (Photo: Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crashed into a dining room of a Knoxville restaurant on Thursday afternoon.

The Knoxville Police and Fire Departments responded to Comedor GuateMaya at 200 W. Woodland Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said no injuries were reported. However, the business suffered major damage.

It’s not known at this time if the driver will face any charges in the incident.