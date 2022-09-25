KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crashed into portable buildings on Clinton Highway Sunday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire responded to Clinton Highway near West Emory Road after receiving a call about a car accident at 1:30 p.m. When the crews arrived, they reported that two cars were in an accident at the scene.

One of the cars went off of the road, hit a power pole and went into a few portable buildings.

The driver was reported to be injured. The crews were able to get the driver out of the car and into an ambulance.

The driver in the second car was not injured.

The Knoxville Utilities Board said they will replace the pole which will cause major traffic delays. Rural Metro Fire is asking the public to be careful when in the area.