KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has pleaded guilty to stealing from several vehicles parked in downtown Knoxville parking garages. District Attorney Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit said he is a “career offender whose prior criminal history began in the 1980s.”

David Ronald Jones, 52, pled guilty to four counts of Auto Burglary and one count each of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Escape, Assault, and Theft. Judge Steve Sword sentenced him to 24 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

David Ronald Jones (Photo via District Attorney General, 6th Judicial District)

Jones broke into several vehicles parked in the Market Square garage and State Street garage in downtown Knoxville from December 2020 to March 2021. Prosecutors said he stole items including an air compressor and various tools. After he had posted bond in these cases, Knoxville police officers came across Jones while he was in possession of a handgun.

When he appeared in court on these charges, Jones attempted to escape custody by running from the courtroom. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office apprehended him as he tried to leave the City/County Building

According to the DA’s office, Jones has nine prior felony convictions dating back to the 1980s. These convictions include three for Aggravated Robbery and four for Auto Burglary.

“Repeat offenders who have spent their entire adult lives committing crimes should expect to receive lengthy prison sentences,” said DA Charme Allen.