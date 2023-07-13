KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction is now underway to make one Knox County park more accessible to people of all abilities.

Contractors are working on Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at Carter Park off Asheville Highway. The project includes new ramps to connect parking to different amenities, new bleachers with ADA companion seating, concrete floors for the dugouts at the park’s four baseball and softball fields, an updated walking path and ADA improvements to the parking lot.

“Knox County is committed to ensuring that all citizens can enjoy full access to amenities, programs, and services without being sidelined by structures and barriers that prohibit inclusion,” said Knox County’s ADA Coordinator Carly Pearson.

The project will consist of five phases. The first phase starts this month and will include improvements to the county baseball fields next to the park’s center parking lot and restrooms and concession stand updates. Phase 2 is planned to start in October and will address the multipurpose field and associated restrooms, concessions and parking, and youth baseball field and greenway section.

Phase 3 will address the Carter Library and Senior Center and is expected to start in early 2024. It will also include installing a “fully accessible playground for the park” according to Knox County. Phase 4 is scheduled to state in April/May of 2024 and will include improving the basketball court and picnic shelter area. Phase 5 is estimated to begin in June/July 2024 and will include improvements to the Carter High School Baseball & Softball fields and the associated parking.

Map of Carter Park showing where work will take place in each phase. (Public Building Authority)

This project comes after Knox County updated its ADA Transition Plan identifying access barriers across all county facilities in 2020. Carter Park was chosen as the first site to improve and the plan for the one-year construction was created by planning and design engineering consultants Kimley-Horn, according to a release from the county. The Public Building Authority is managing the project and Shelton General Contractors will complete construction.

This isn’t the only ADA project coming to East Tennessee parks, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced a new program to help more people take advantage of the parks’ trails and a new ADA-compliant hiking and biking trail recently opened in Farragut.