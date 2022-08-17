KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local convenience store is asking the community to help invest in classrooms by donating or rounding to the next dollar.

Casey’s is in the middle of its month-long Cash for Classrooms grant program. The program is supposed to help raise funds to support schools in Knoxville.

The program awards funds to schools and prioritizes projects that focus on physical improvements, material needs and teacher support.

Casey’s average donation is around 30 cents, but the extra change adds up.

Last year, Casey’s awarded $1 million to nearly 90 public and private schools. The grants range from $3,000 to $50,000.

Casey’s Community Engagement Director Angela Wood says schools could use a boost now more than ever.

“We’ve seen a lot of playground improvements, outdoor learning spaces, technology was something that was needed a couple of years when there was virtual learning, so that was definitely one that we’ve seen. We see teacher development and the opportunity for our teachers to go out and also receive some training for themselves,” Wood added.

Applications for the grant open on Oct. 1. Schools can visit caseys.com to apply online.

Administrators will be notified in the spring semester if their school is selected.