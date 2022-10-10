KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville.

On Monday at 4:41 p.m., someone called 9-1-1 about smoke coming from the roof of Cedar Village Apartments.

Fire crews were sent out and discovered a fire inside the wall, ceiling and floor of the apartment, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. To put out the fire, crews had to tear out the walls and ceilings.

The fire extended from the ground floor all the way to the attic, said KFD.

The fire was extinguished at 6:04 p.m. The incident commander said they “still would need to conduct an extensive overhaul of the building, looking for hotspots.”

No one was injured in the fire, however, six people and several pets have been displaced. KFD added that one cat is also missing.

Two apartment units sustained major fire, smoke and water damage; several other units sustained smoke and water damage, according to KFD.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced. Investigators with the KFD are working to determine the cause.