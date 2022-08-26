KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a crash damaged the building, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner location in Fountain City is open for group catering orders.

The restaurant is able to fulfill catering orders from their kitchen in a portion of the restaurant unaffected by wreck damage. According to the owner Chris Ford, the restaurant is structurally stabilized. They have plans to rebuild with the support of our landlord, Baxter Properties.

The building will continue to be closed to the public and people are asked not to call or visit the Uptown Corner location.

“During the last three weeks we have focused on supporting our staff and creating a plan to reopen,” wrote Ford in a statement. “We temporarily shifted personnel to our Sweet P’s Downtown Dive location and closed the Uptown Corner restaurant while it underwent critical structural repairs.”

(Photo via Moxley Carmichael)

(Photo via Moxley Carmichael)

(Photo via Moxley Carmichael)

(Photo via Moxley Carmichael)

To place an order visit sweetpbbq.com/catering or call the catering line at 865-306-2727.

Knoxville Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle after they fled the scene. A police report describes him as a skinny male in his late 30s with possibly long hair. KPD does believe it was intentional.