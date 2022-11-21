KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients.

After last year’s fire that destroyed the Catholic Charities building on Dameron Avenue, the organization provided services by adapting to the circumstances and continued to serve the community.

Catholic Charities said they served 3,081 clients since the day of the fire.

“I am proud of our CCETN team, serving our community in our eleven social service programs, without any interruption, even though we are in a temporary space,” said Lisa Healy, executive director of CCETN.

According to Catholic Charities, the community came together to continue delivering essential services to the most vulnerable in East Tennessee.

“This year we have kept focus on our mission, expanding new programs that support families and children,” Healy said.

In November 2021, Knoxville Fire Department crews fought the fire at the Dameron Avenue Catholic Charities building for two hours to get it extinguished. Investigators found that someone broke into the building and started the fire. The incident was determined as arson.

The building had to relocate to its current location on Gay Street while the building on Dameron Avenue is being rebuilt.

Catholic Charities expanded by opening adoption services in East Tennessee. The organization also opened the Columbus Home Safe Place for Kids, a partnership to support community kids who are in the care of the Department of Children Services.

Catholic Charities also opened its sixth pregnancy help center in Helenwood, Tenn. The new center also partnered with St. Mary’s Legacy Clinic to provide help in Scott County.

“Because of the support of community partners and donors, CCETN has been able to help hundreds this past year,” Healy said. “We are so grateful for your support and commitment to our mission. Thank you.”

Catholic Charities has a Giving Tuesday where the community can donate to the organization. The event is underway and continues through Nov. 29. For more information, click here.