KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Catholic Charities of East Tennessee’s Pregnancy Help Centers have expanded to offer adoption services.

The group’s six locations have already been providing education, resources and baby items for mothers-to-be. Now, Catholic Charities say it will be able to help those mothers with a safe place to examine their options and potentially make the decision to put the child up for adoption.

Catholic Charities obtained its state license back in December to place children in homes. Months later the group learned that Tennessee lawmakers were laying the groundwork for laws to essentially ban abortion if the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe vs Wade. This happened earlier this summer and the near-ban went into effect last week.

Ada Hernandez Bell, the adoption services program manager, talked about timing in a video posted to youtube by Catholic Charities.

“I used to have a friend who would say it’s almost as if somebody was in charge of it all. And so I thought about that the part that was even better – as women are considering at home options things that are very scary for her, and her baby. Us being open gives an additional option for that mom,” said Bell.

For potential adoptive parents, Catholic Charities says there’s an application for parents with home studies and a wait time depending on the birth mother’s decision. For more on the program, click here.