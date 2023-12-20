KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A quick stop by the office on Monday night for Knox County resident Wally Anderson quickly turned into a race to prevent his vehicle from being stolen.

It was not the sight Anderson was expecting to see as he returned from a quick check up of an office complex he owns on Middlebrook Pike.

“I was just going to be in there for a few minutes, check on things,” Anderson said. “As I was walking out of the door I watched this guy walking right over here, got right inside of my car and I thought who is this guy?”

Anderson watched as an unidentified man wearing a blue hoodie slipped into the driver seat of his 2021 Dodge Challenger. Noticing the attempted theft, he quickly pulled the door open before the man could back away.

“If he would have locked it, he would have got away,” Anderson said. “And I grabbed him and I was trying to pull him out of the car, and I said you don’t want to do this.”

Able to pull the man out of the car just in time, Anderson said that he told the would-be thief that he had a gun as his emotions were at an all-time high.

“I was angry. I wanted to go see what this guy was doing, I don’t know this guy right? I saw him originally walking towards my car with a hoodie on and I thought, do I know this person?” Anderson said. “When he turned around I knew I didn’t know him, so I ran over there and tried to pull him out of the car.”

After failing to steal the Charger, the man proceeded to run back to his getaway car – a red Ford Fusion – climb in the passenger seat and took off. Anderson does not believe that the incident was a coincidence.

“There were only three or four cars in the whole parking lot, plus we’re on the back side of Middlebrook,” Anderson said. “I think he was scoping the car out, probably followed me from the local grocery store.”

After having owned the same office complex for three decades, Anderson said that he was taken aback by the person’s actions.

“I’ve owned this complex for 30 years, never had that happen before,” Anderson said. “You know it’s Christmas time. Maybe they needed some bonus money.”

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects are encouraged to contact the Knoxville Police Department. You can remain anonymous.