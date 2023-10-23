KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebration of life was held for Army SPC Jeremy Evans on Sunday in Corryton.

Evans was killed in early October after an army vehicle flipped at a training area in Alaska.

A procession from Mynatt Funeral Home to Clear Springs Baptist Church began shortly before 1 p.m. A celebration of life began at 4 p.m. Congressman Tim Burchett and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs spoke at the service.

“He was a patriotic young man, wanted to serve his country, and he did just that,” Burchett said.

Evans grew up in Corryton and graduated from Gibbs High School. He was 23 years old when he died.

“He died in service to his country and it just seems to happen too often. Ryan Knauss died last year, or a couple years ago it was now, and they both went to Gibbs,” Burchett said.

Evans joined the army in 2020. After graduating basic training, he was stationed at Ft Wainwright in Alaska. There, he was assigned to a training rotation in Korea. He then moved to North Pole, Alaska with his wife.

“Know that nothing can ever replace the loss of a loved one, but I do hope that y’all will find some comfort knowing that so many people are thinking about you and praying for you,” Mayor Jacobs said at the service.

Evans leaves behind his wife and high school sweetheart, Sloane. He also leaves behind his mother, sisters and grandparents.

“The British writer G.K. Chesterton said, ‘soldiers don’t fight because they hate what’s in front of them, they fight because they love what’s behind them,'” Jacobs said.

Family and friends of Evans will attend a committal service at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Monday, with full military honors by the Fort Campbell Kentucky Honor Guard.